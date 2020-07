Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub extra storage oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking garage cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Established high on a hill is one of the premier apartment communities in Waukesha, WI. Imagine arriving home every day to a breathtaking view from the top of the hill, surrounded by lush and meticulously cared for landscaping as you overlook welcoming city lights and the colors of the changing season. With amenities tailored to enhance your life and local shopping and dining options nearby, convenience is never sacrificed. Escape to nature with Grede Park and Veterans Park just minutes away from Mountain Village Apartments or easily escape town with I-94 just a short drive away.Mountain Village Apartments offers six unique floor plans of the one and two-bedroom variety. Each home features exclusive community and household amenities like plush carpeting, a fitness center, skylights, and washers and dryers in select units.