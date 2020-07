Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning cable included fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage concierge courtyard internet access

Each apartment comes with beautiful design finishes and the style you'd expect from a Steve Brown Apartments community. They come with in-unit laundry, wood laminate flooring, maple cabinets, granite breakfast bars (in building 154 only), stainless appliances (including a range-hood microwave and a dishwasher), and walk in closets. Storage and heated garage parking are also available to rent.