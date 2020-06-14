/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Verona, WI
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Holy Name Heights
702 S High Point Road, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,224
936 sqft
Holy Name Heights is a community offering a quiet, unique and phenomenal setting to its residents. We offer one and two bedroom luxury apartments equipped with fantastic amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Allied
1 Unit Available
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$470
760 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Results within 10 miles of Verona
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
872 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,193
852 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Swan Creek
10 Units Available
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
910 sqft
Enjoy luxury living in the best Madison has to offer at Swan Creek Apartment Homes. Our Fitchburg, Wisconsin apartments come in contemporary styles and flexible floor plans with different numbers of bedrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Baskerville
8 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Amherst
15 Units Available
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
646 sqft
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
670 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
2606 Ardsley Circle, B
2606 Ardsley Circle, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$829
750 sqft
1st floor 1-bedroom, carpeted apartment with wood laminate in kitchen/dining and tile in bath. Covered patio off dining room. Air conditioning, fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric utility only.
