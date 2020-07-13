/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
57 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Verona, WI
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
10 Units Available
The West End
154 W End Cir, Verona, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1166 sqft
Each apartment comes with beautiful design finishes and the style you'd expect from a Steve Brown Apartments community.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Prairie Oaks
360 Prairie Oaks Dr, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
510 Topp Ave Unit 7
510 Topp Avenue, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Comfortable and well-maintained 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Verona. Freshly painted, newer carpeting throughout living room and bedrooms, new mini blinds, all appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Verona
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1541 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
17 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$973
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
830 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
2 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
Whitcomb Corner Apartments
4930 Whitcomb Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
997 sqft
Whitcomb Corner Apartments are ideally located and close to everything you could want on the west side of Madison. These large, affordable apartments have tons of closet and storage space and open living spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
1 Unit Available
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 Donofrio Dr. 7
523 D'onofrio Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$990
778 sqft
West Towne Condo Loft - Property Id: 12230 This clean, well-kept, 778 sq. ft, loft-style unit is located conveniently close to West Towne Mall (across the street from REI) and the belt line.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6749 Jacobs Way, 4
6749 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1000 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath, carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, balcony, all appliances, and 1-car attached garage. Walk to Elver Park for tennis, soccer, hiking, skaing, disc-golf, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, 6
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in a wooded setting, carpet, vinyl floor in kitchen and bath. Walk-in closet, air conditioning, laundry in unit. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6740 Jacobs Way, 2
6740 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
975 sqft
1st floor carpeted unit with carpet, wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, deck, all appliances, and 1-car attached garage. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Allied
4510 Thurston Lane, 3
4510 Thurston Lane, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$879
875 sqft
1st floor, spacious unit with carpet and wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet, air conditioning, patio, and full kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in basement, off-street parking in lot. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2207 South Fish Hatchery Road
2207 South Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2245 sqft
Cabin feel only minutes from the Capitol Square! 4+ bedrooms/1.5 baths, two fireplaces, central air, 3.5 wooded acres, 15 minutes from the Capitol Square.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6741 Jacobs Way, 2
6741 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1050 sqft
1st floor, 2-bedroom/2 bath, air conditioned unit with a wood-burning fireplace, patio, all appliances, attached garage, and a coin-operated laundry in the basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
800 sqft
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1309 McKenna Blvd
1309 Mckenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace Large Townhome for Rent McKenna Blvd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
