Apartment List
/
IL
/
loves park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Loves Park, IL with garages

Loves Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12304 FIRE ISLAND Drive
12304 Fire Island Drive, Loves Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3000 sqft
SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE 2 STORY APPROX 3,000 SQ FT. NEW FORMAL LR & DR W/VIEW OF POND. LOVES PARK SCHOOLS, HUGE FR W/VAULTED CEILING,LIBRARY/ OFFICE. HUGE KITCHEN W/CNTR ISLAND, CUSTOM CABS, PANTRY & EAS. LUXURY MB W/WALK-IN, CATH CEILING & VIEW.

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Loves Park

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3036 La Salle Ave
3036 La Salle Avenue, Rockford, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
One Bedroom near Forest Hills Country Club - Property Id: 214192 Newer Carpet & Flooring! Newer Kitchen Cabinets! New Windows! Much More! Spacious 700 Square feet, 2nd floor with balcony. Plenty of closets.
Results within 5 miles of Loves Park

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3133 Arline Avenue
3133 Arline Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully remodeled single family home with 2 bedrooms one bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Road
1634 N JONATHAN AVE
1634 Jonathan Ave, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1634 N JONATHAN AVE Available 09/01/20 1634 JONATHAN AVE - BEAUTIFULLY REHABED HOME - BEAUTIFULY REHABED HOME ON QUIET STREET NEAR BOYLAN HIGH SCHOOL This three bedrooms, one bathroom home is must see for all interested rentals because of: 1.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7603 Magnolia Trail
7603 Magnolia Trl, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom Condo with attached 2 car garage and deck off great room. Ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 Baths, laundry room, stainless steel appliances. Modern upgrades fireplace in suite.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Terrrace
809 Lincoln Avenue
809 Lincoln Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Churchill Grove
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1131 Prestwick
1131 Prestwick Pkwy, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2551 sqft
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom all brick ranch! Completely finished basement with rec room and bar ready for entertainment.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1616 6th
1616 6th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
Best rental for the money out there. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2.5 car over sized garage. Full Basement $800. Newer kitchen, new stove and hood. Refrigerator. All hard surface flooring throughout. Fresh paint. 2 porches front and back.
Results within 10 miles of Loves Park

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2635 East 6th Street
2635 East 6th Street, Belvidere, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1980 sqft
Outstanding 3 bedroom with beautifully finished basement (possible 4th bedroom). Inviting living room w/vaulted ceiling that opens to the family room with fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances and center island.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1322 Highland Ave.
1322 Highland Avenue, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Spacious 3 bedroom home available now! Home is nicely updated including fresh paint, new flooring throughout and is full of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
717 9th St.
717 Ninth Street, Beloit, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1468 sqft
Pet Friendly 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Beloit's West Side! - Apply today and come see this large, nicely updated 4 bedroom 2 bath on Beloit's West Side.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Loves Park, IL

Loves Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIAurora, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILFitchburg, WI
DeKalb, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, ILNorth Aurora, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILYorkville, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityEdgewood College
Herzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College