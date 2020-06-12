Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL with garage

Rockford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Dont PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2918 Grinnell Court 13
2918 Grinnell Court, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Unit 13 Available 07/01/20 2918 Grinnell Court - Property Id: 300131 Pretty, well maintained grounds. Remodeled townhouse - repainted, new floors, carpet, kitchen and baths. Includes a detached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
2309 9th Ave
2309 9th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
We have a very nice 3 bedroom home with a finish basement that has a possible 4th bedroom! It has 1. 5 bath, Central Air, fenced in yard with 1car garage. Freshly painted with new blinds and new central air, hardwood floors all refinished .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
100 Guard
100 Guard Street, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5149 sqft
Secluded, scenic, and private wooded setting in a gated neighborhood. Circular drive. Over 5000 SF of living space including a 2nd floor in-law suite. Up-dated kitchen, main floor laundry, huge and spacious rooms, family room with fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1616 6th
1616 6th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
Best rental for the money out there. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2.5 car over sized garage. Full Basement $800. Newer kitchen, new stove and hood. Refrigerator. All hard surface flooring throughout. Fresh paint. 2 porches front and back.

1 of 19

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
4651 Governors Dr 7
4651 Governors Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Updated Spacious apt southeast Rockford w/garage - Property Id: 183223 Updated 2 bedroom with large living room and kitchen. Includes DISHWASHER! No gas bill, only electric. Good job with sufficient income necessary to apply.
Results within 1 mile of Rockford

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103
7640 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Cherry Valley, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Unit 103 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apts - Property Id: 300126 Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7632 North Cherryvale Blvd 203
7632 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Unit 203 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apartments - Property Id: 287534 Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Martin Shorewood
1 Unit Available
5403 East Drive # 6
5403 East Drive, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful house right across from the Rock river near Martin park in Loves Park. It a 3 bedroom 1bath . It also has a 1 car garage. We are asking $1000 rent and deposit with a $25 application fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7603 Magnolia Trail
7603 Magnolia Trl, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom Condo with attached 2 car garage and deck off great room. Ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 Baths, laundry room, stainless steel appliances. Modern upgrades fireplace in suite.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1131 Prestwick
1131 Prestwick Pkwy, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2551 sqft
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom all brick ranch! Completely finished basement with rec room and bar ready for entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Rockford

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Stonegate Drive
825 Stonegate Drive, Boone County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
6000 sqft
Belvidere, Illinois Lease Purchase NOT FOR RENT - Property Id: 172300 Lease Purchase terms available regardless of credit Priced below market value at Only $525k Down payment and monthly payment required This home offers 5 bdrm, and 4.
Results within 10 miles of Rockford

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2635 East 6th Street
2635 East 6th Street, Belvidere, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
Outstanding 3 bedroom with beautifully finished basement (possible 4th bedroom). Inviting living room w/vaulted ceiling that opens to the family room with fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances and center island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rockford, IL

Rockford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

