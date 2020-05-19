All apartments in Two Rivers
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

714 Buchholz Street

714 Buchholz Street · (920) 310-7903
Location

714 Buchholz Street, Two Rivers, WI 54241

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated ranch home in a modern farmhouse style. New flooring, paint, Kitchen cabinets, counter tops, tile back splash, and oven. Completely updated bathroom. LED under cabinet lighting in kitchen. New water heater and laundry hookups in the basement.

Tenant responsible for all Utilities.

- Washer/Dryer (Hookup only).
- 1 Car Garage
- Basement
- Oven (Gas)
Nice Ranch home on quite street. You can hear the Waves of Lake Michigan!
Fresh Exterior Paint, new roof, new garage door on the over-sized 1 stall garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Buchholz Street have any available units?
714 Buchholz Street has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714 Buchholz Street have?
Some of 714 Buchholz Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Buchholz Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 Buchholz Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Buchholz Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 Buchholz Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Two Rivers.
Does 714 Buchholz Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 Buchholz Street does offer parking.
Does 714 Buchholz Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Buchholz Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Buchholz Street have a pool?
No, 714 Buchholz Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 Buchholz Street have accessible units?
No, 714 Buchholz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Buchholz Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Buchholz Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Buchholz Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Buchholz Street does not have units with air conditioning.
