714 Buchholz Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated ranch home in a modern farmhouse style. New flooring, paint, Kitchen cabinets, counter tops, tile back splash, and oven. Completely updated bathroom. LED under cabinet lighting in kitchen. New water heater and laundry hookups in the basement.



Tenant responsible for all Utilities.



- Washer/Dryer (Hookup only).

- 1 Car Garage

- Basement

- Oven (Gas)

Nice Ranch home on quite street. You can hear the Waves of Lake Michigan!

Fresh Exterior Paint, new roof, new garage door on the over-sized 1 stall garage.