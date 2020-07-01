All apartments in Two Rivers
Find more places like 2709 13th Street, Upper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

2709 13th Street, Upper

2709 13th Street · (920) 310-7903
Location

2709 13th Street, Two Rivers, WI 54241

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Please check our our video tour at https://youtu.be/LdBC4f15zdQ.

2BD 1 BATH located in a desirable southside neighborhood close to Lake Michigan, schools, and parks.
Upper Unit

Approx Room Sizes:
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 13 x 11
2nd Bedroom: 11 x 11
Kitchen Dimensions: 11 x 15

-Vinyl and Carpet flooring throughout
-Gas Range/ Oven

Pet are allowed with extra fees and restrictions. No Pets over 15lbs allowed.

Tenant pays utilities / water.

Washer and Dryer hook ups are located in the basement. Washer and dryer from previous tenant can be used; however, owner will not maintain them.

Please visit our webiste at www.rentalwi.com for more information.
We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income verifications, and past landlord references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 13th Street, Upper have any available units?
2709 13th Street, Upper has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2709 13th Street, Upper have?
Some of 2709 13th Street, Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 13th Street, Upper currently offering any rent specials?
2709 13th Street, Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 13th Street, Upper pet-friendly?
No, 2709 13th Street, Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Two Rivers.
Does 2709 13th Street, Upper offer parking?
No, 2709 13th Street, Upper does not offer parking.
Does 2709 13th Street, Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 13th Street, Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 13th Street, Upper have a pool?
No, 2709 13th Street, Upper does not have a pool.
Does 2709 13th Street, Upper have accessible units?
No, 2709 13th Street, Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 13th Street, Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 13th Street, Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 13th Street, Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 13th Street, Upper does not have units with air conditioning.
