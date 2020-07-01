2709 13th Street, Upper

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Please check our our video tour at https://youtu.be/LdBC4f15zdQ.



2BD 1 BATH located in a desirable southside neighborhood close to Lake Michigan, schools, and parks.

Upper Unit



Approx Room Sizes:

Master Bedroom Dimensions: 13 x 11

2nd Bedroom: 11 x 11

Kitchen Dimensions: 11 x 15



-Vinyl and Carpet flooring throughout

-Gas Range/ Oven



Pet are allowed with extra fees and restrictions. No Pets over 15lbs allowed.



Tenant pays utilities / water.



Washer and Dryer hook ups are located in the basement. Washer and dryer from previous tenant can be used; however, owner will not maintain them.



Please visit our webiste at www.rentalwi.com for more information.

We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income verifications, and past landlord references.