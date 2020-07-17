All apartments in Sun Prairie
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:19 AM

142 Talon Place

142 Talon Place · (608) 208-6220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 Talon Place, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
~ Available September 1, 2020 ~

FIRST FLOOR! Garden style 4 unit apartment which backs to a green area. 2BR, 1BA, walk-in closets, attached garage, in unit washer/dryer. Pets ok.

Set up a showing via our online system: Please set up a showing using our online system: https://showmojo.com/l/280ccf1095.

** Apply online www.MarqueeForRent.com

** Each applicant over 18 must fill out an online application with a unique email address.

*** $30.00 (Non-Refundable) credit check fee per person.

*** Tenant pays all utilities.

**** No extra fee for pets
4 Unit Garden Style Apartment that backs to greenspace. Landlord is responsible for lawn mowing & snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Talon Place have any available units?
142 Talon Place has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Talon Place have?
Some of 142 Talon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Talon Place currently offering any rent specials?
142 Talon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Talon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Talon Place is pet friendly.
Does 142 Talon Place offer parking?
Yes, 142 Talon Place offers parking.
Does 142 Talon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Talon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Talon Place have a pool?
No, 142 Talon Place does not have a pool.
Does 142 Talon Place have accessible units?
No, 142 Talon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Talon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Talon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Talon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 Talon Place has units with air conditioning.
