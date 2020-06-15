Hidden Ponds Condominiums

Amenities
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL******
Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs
Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.
This 2 BR condo has a private entrance.
The open floor plan is on a corner of the building offering windows on 2 sides
KT with all appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave) has generous cabinet, closet/pantry space. It is accented by the breakfast bar.
Hardwood floors
MBR has tray ceiling with a walk-in closet. The bath has 2 sinks, step in shower with 2 shower heads and separate water closet. The window is a sliding door allowing natural light.
BRs look out upon natures beauty offering tranquility and the sound of birds.
Full sized washer and dryer.
Patio is off LR
2 car garage with openers
Separate trash and garbage containers.
NO pets, GOOD credit, income $4400 per month
Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, trash.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1401074)