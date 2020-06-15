All apartments in St. Francis
St. Francis, WI
Hidden Ponds Condominiums
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

Hidden Ponds Condominiums

2724 Hidden Drive · (414) 514-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2724 Hidden Drive, St. Francis, WI 53235

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Building 6 Unit B · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL******
Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs
Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.
This 2 BR condo has a private entrance.
The open floor plan is on a corner of the building offering windows on 2 sides
KT with all appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave) has generous cabinet, closet/pantry space. It is accented by the breakfast bar.
Hardwood floors
MBR has tray ceiling with a walk-in closet. The bath has 2 sinks, step in shower with 2 shower heads and separate water closet. The window is a sliding door allowing natural light.
BRs look out upon natures beauty offering tranquility and the sound of birds.
Full sized washer and dryer.
Patio is off LR
2 car garage with openers
Separate trash and garbage containers.
NO pets, GOOD credit, income $4400 per month
Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, trash.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Ponds Condominiums have any available units?
Hidden Ponds Condominiums has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Hidden Ponds Condominiums have?
Some of Hidden Ponds Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Ponds Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Ponds Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Ponds Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Hidden Ponds Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Francis.
Does Hidden Ponds Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Ponds Condominiums does offer parking.
Does Hidden Ponds Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Ponds Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Ponds Condominiums have a pool?
No, Hidden Ponds Condominiums does not have a pool.
Does Hidden Ponds Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Hidden Ponds Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Ponds Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Ponds Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
Does Hidden Ponds Condominiums have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hidden Ponds Condominiums has units with air conditioning.
