Hidden Ponds Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL******

Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs

Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.

This 2 BR condo has a private entrance.

The open floor plan is on a corner of the building offering windows on 2 sides

KT with all appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave) has generous cabinet, closet/pantry space. It is accented by the breakfast bar.

Hardwood floors

MBR has tray ceiling with a walk-in closet. The bath has 2 sinks, step in shower with 2 shower heads and separate water closet. The window is a sliding door allowing natural light.

BRs look out upon natures beauty offering tranquility and the sound of birds.

Full sized washer and dryer.

Patio is off LR

2 car garage with openers

Separate trash and garbage containers.

NO pets, GOOD credit, income $4400 per month

Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, trash.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1401074)