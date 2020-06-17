3713 South Rutland Avenue

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Saint Francis. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, yard, cable tv and internet, ceiling fans, and tile floors. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. Is cat friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Andrew Bronstad at 414-840-5034 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.