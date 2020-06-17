All apartments in St. Francis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

3713 South Rutland Avenue

3713 South Rutland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3713 South Rutland Avenue, St. Francis, WI 53235

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Saint Francis. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, yard, cable tv and internet, ceiling fans, and tile floors. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. Is cat friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Andrew Bronstad at 414-840-5034 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 South Rutland Avenue have any available units?
3713 South Rutland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Francis, WI.
What amenities does 3713 South Rutland Avenue have?
Some of 3713 South Rutland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 South Rutland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3713 South Rutland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 South Rutland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 South Rutland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3713 South Rutland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3713 South Rutland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3713 South Rutland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 South Rutland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 South Rutland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3713 South Rutland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3713 South Rutland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3713 South Rutland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 South Rutland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 South Rutland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 South Rutland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3713 South Rutland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
