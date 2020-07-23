Apartment List
/
WI
/
south milwaukee
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

54 Apartments for rent in South Milwaukee, WI with garages

South Milwaukee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA or 2 BR 2 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Results within 5 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Bay View
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tippecanoe
3948 S Pine Ave
3948 South Pine Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available 09/01/20 Bayview - Property Id: 324144 Fully updated Beautiful 2 bedroom home on large lot with fenced in yard and large patio.
Results within 10 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
34 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,170
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,410
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
7 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,115
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
6 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,335
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
15 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,385
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1041 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,670
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1226 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Lower East Side
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,370
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,471
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Murray Hill
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Murray Hill
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Murray Hill
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
670 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
14 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,248
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
10 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,870
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1406 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in South Milwaukee, WI

South Milwaukee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIDeerfield, ILOak Creek, WIGreendale, WIHales Corners, WIGlendale, WIFox Point, WIElm Grove, WI
Brown Deer, WIBayside, WIMequon, WIPewaukee, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIWales, WIDelafield, WIGrayslake, ILRound Lake Beach, ILHartford, WIRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College