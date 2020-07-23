Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

79 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Milwaukee, WI

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Milwaukee Ave 301
601 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
700 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: Spacious 1BR, Heat Included, HWFLrs - Property Id: 166844 NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM - 601 Milwaukee Ave #301 A One bedroom available for rent. $715, heat, hot water and cooking gas all included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA or 2 BR 2 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Results within 5 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,240
852 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Bay View
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Results within 10 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
$
17 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
34 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
756 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,505
885 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
890 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
$
28 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,560
886 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
7 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,115
747 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
6 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,335
983 sqft
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
716 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
690 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Murray Hill
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Murray Hill
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
511 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Lower East Side
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
15 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
10 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,870
743 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bay View
Kinetik
2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
799 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kinetik in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee, WI

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

