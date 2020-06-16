152 8th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home, It's ALL New! freshly remodeled : Spacious and naturally well-lit bedrooms, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, and in-unit high efficiency washer and dryer. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment. Across street from the Reedsburg Middle School. Off street parking for 1 vehicle. Backyard area available for recreational purposes. NO SMOKING permitted in unit, nor on property premises. NO PETS allowed. Tenant responsible for electric, and gas utilities. 2 year lease term $995.00/month, $995.00 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.



Call/Text AAB Properties at 608-622-7117. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. See our other properties here: https://www.avail.co/companies/aabproperties