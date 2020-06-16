All apartments in Reedsburg
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

152 8th St

152 8th Street · (608) 622-7117
Location

152 8th Street, Reedsburg, WI 53959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit #4 - Lower · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home, It's ALL New! freshly remodeled : Spacious and naturally well-lit bedrooms, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, and in-unit high efficiency washer and dryer. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment. Across street from the Reedsburg Middle School. Off street parking for 1 vehicle. Backyard area available for recreational purposes. NO SMOKING permitted in unit, nor on property premises. NO PETS allowed. Tenant responsible for electric, and gas utilities. 2 year lease term $995.00/month, $995.00 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.

Call/Text AAB Properties at 608-622-7117. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. See our other properties here: https://www.avail.co/companies/aabproperties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

