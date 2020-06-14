/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Prairie, WI
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,144
780 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Prairie
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$840
617 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Prairie
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
6313 27th Ave
6313 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
6309 27th Ave
6309 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Prairie
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
799 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
52 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pine Trail Estates
1 Unit Available
1415 Grand Avenue
1415 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in a nice location - easy access to public transportation and across the street from a park! Must see!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
210 Belvidere Road
210 Belvidere Street, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
1000 sqft
New stove & fridge. New carpet. Must see!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1205 North Frolic Ave
1205 North Frolic Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
A large and open 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is coming available in this desirable community where apartments rarely come available.
Similar Pages
Pleasant Prairie 1 BedroomsPleasant Prairie 2 BedroomsPleasant Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPleasant Prairie 3 Bedrooms
Pleasant Prairie Apartments with BalconyPleasant Prairie Apartments with GaragePleasant Prairie Apartments with ParkingPleasant Prairie Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIPewaukee, WIItasca, IL