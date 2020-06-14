Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:09 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Oak Creek, WI with hardwood floors

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Creek

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03
6995 South Riverwood Boulevard, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1269 sqft
6995-A03 - Property Id: 200565 Awesome ground floor condo move in ready!!! New bamboo flooring and new updated light fixtures! Picture perfect unit overlooking fountains and meadow like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Creek
Last updated April 23 at 02:56pm
Town of Lake
3 Units Available
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$795
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
303 E Oklahoma Ave
303 East Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Bay View 2 Bedroom Upper Duplex - Property Id: 289535 Bay View Upper 2 bedroom with hardwood floors 2 off street parking spaces Washer and dryer Appliances Basement storage Owner pays water/sewer Near Humboldt Park Near bus line

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2584 S Burrell St
2584 South Burrell Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Listing: 2584 South Burrell, Bayview - Property Id: 289267 Newly Listed. A recently renovated 2BR apartment located in the heart of wonderful neighborhood of Bayview available to move in on July 1st.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3862 S Lake Drive 102
3862 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3862 S Lake Drive 102 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Ponds Condominiums
2724 Hidden Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL****** Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2970 S Clement Ave
2970 South Clement Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
One of a kind Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7c0pC/collection/7l8ms Come see this beauty of a house.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3713 South Rutland Avenue
3713 South Rutland Avenue, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Saint Francis.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Creek
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Walker's Point
5 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Riverside Park
2 Units Available
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
23 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,175
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Brewer's Hill
2 Units Available
1922 N. Palmer
1922 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
A pet-friendly community located in the Warren Tech Center, I-94, and I-696. Fantastic location for commuters. On-site pool and sundeck. Interiors offer separate dining areas, carpeting, and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Brewer's Hill
5 Units Available
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$550
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
Rhythm
1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rhythm in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
7 Units Available
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Creek, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

