This corner duplex has a private entrance from 125th Street in New Richmond. It has a welcoming front porch and steps into a high vaulted ceiling living and dining rooms. The unit has a "U" shaped kitchen with lots of counter space. The dining room faces south with a patio and glass doors. There is 2 bedrooms on main level with a full bath and laundry and a master suite on upper level with two closets and a full bath. This home also has a large 24'x24' garage.