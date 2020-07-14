All apartments in New Berlin
New Berlin, WI
Pinewood Creek
Pinewood Creek

3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct · (262) 205-2311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI 53151

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-305 · Avail. Jul 30

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-304 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 4-203 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 3-105 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinewood Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
internet access
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck. Pinewood Creek, a home to escape to. Luxury living awaits within each apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $25
limit: 2 pets are allowed in an apartment
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Some breeds to be approved by management.
Parking Details: Underground Parking: 1 included per lease, Each Additional: $10/month. Other. 1 underground parking spot is included in rent. Extra parking is available for a fee.
Storage Details: Storage unit: 1 included per lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinewood Creek have any available units?
Pinewood Creek has 16 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pinewood Creek have?
Some of Pinewood Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinewood Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Pinewood Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinewood Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinewood Creek is pet friendly.
Does Pinewood Creek offer parking?
Yes, Pinewood Creek offers parking.
Does Pinewood Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinewood Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinewood Creek have a pool?
No, Pinewood Creek does not have a pool.
Does Pinewood Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Pinewood Creek has accessible units.
Does Pinewood Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinewood Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Pinewood Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pinewood Creek has units with air conditioning.
