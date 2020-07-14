Pinewood Creek

Lease Length: 9-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $25
limit: 2 pets are allowed in an apartment
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Some breeds to be approved by management.
Parking Details: Underground Parking: 1 included per lease, Each Additional: $10/month. Other. 1 underground parking spot is included in rent. Extra parking is available for a fee.
Storage Details: Storage unit: 1 included per lease