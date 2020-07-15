All apartments in New Berlin
Find more places like Carriage Way Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Berlin, WI
/
Carriage Way Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Carriage Way Apartments

1405 S Coachlight Dr · (970) 398-3118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Berlin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1405 S Coachlight Dr, New Berlin, WI 53151

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1545-10 · Avail. Aug 31

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1475-26 · Avail. Jul 31

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1405-06 · Avail. Aug 31

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1520-31 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1405-19 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1400-24 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Way Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
internet access
cats allowed
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.

Experience the finest in apartment home living at the Carriage Way Apartments. Our apartments in New Berlin are located within a beautifully landscaped neighborhood surrounded by exceptional community amenities. Perfectly situated in the heart of New Berlin, Wisconsin, you'll discover everything you need conveniently close to home! World-class shopping and dining at the Brookfield Square Mall, prestigious schools, and exciting recreations are all just minutes away. Showcasing gorgeous floor plans, the Carriage Way Apartments features an array of highly desirable amenities for your lifestyle.

Have a Google account? Click here to leave us a review!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 Per Apartment
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renters Insurance is not required but recommended
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $100
rent: 1 cat: $25/month, 2 cats: $50/month
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage Way Apartments have any available units?
Carriage Way Apartments has 22 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carriage Way Apartments have?
Some of Carriage Way Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Way Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Way Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Way Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage Way Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carriage Way Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carriage Way Apartments offers parking.
Does Carriage Way Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage Way Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Way Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carriage Way Apartments has a pool.
Does Carriage Way Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carriage Way Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage Way Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage Way Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Carriage Way Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carriage Way Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Carriage Way Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way
New Berlin, WI 53151
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd
New Berlin, WI 53151
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct
New Berlin, WI 53151

Similar Pages

New Berlin 1 BedroomsNew Berlin 2 Bedrooms
New Berlin Apartments with BalconyNew Berlin Apartments with Parking
New Berlin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL
Franklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WI
Germantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity