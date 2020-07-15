Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking e-payments internet access cats allowed pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard

Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.



Experience the finest in apartment home living at the Carriage Way Apartments. Our apartments in New Berlin are located within a beautifully landscaped neighborhood surrounded by exceptional community amenities. Perfectly situated in the heart of New Berlin, Wisconsin, you'll discover everything you need conveniently close to home! World-class shopping and dining at the Brookfield Square Mall, prestigious schools, and exciting recreations are all just minutes away. Showcasing gorgeous floor plans, the Carriage Way Apartments features an array of highly desirable amenities for your lifestyle.



