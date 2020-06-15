All apartments in Monona
Find more places like 206 Frost Woods Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monona, WI
/
206 Frost Woods Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

206 Frost Woods Rd

206 Frost Woods Road · (608) 241-4449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

206 Frost Woods Road, Monona, WI 53716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Frost Woods Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
206 Frost Woods Rd Available 07/01/20 Sunny 4 Bedroom, 2 bath House in Monona - Don't miss your chance to live in this charming ranch with spacious yard and 1 car garage. It's 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished basement, breezeway and sun room will give you 1,800 sq ft of generous living and storage space, a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's surprising interior. The remodeled kitchen has lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar to meet all your families needs. The newly finished basement has a large rec room where you can entertain family, or spread out all your crafts. If you can't wait to take the fun outside, you can spend time under the shade of gorgeous trees in the large back yard, or relax with a book in the sun room. The extra large garage has plenty of room to store bikes or outdoor equipment if you want to get out and explore the city.

Situated in the Sylvan Estates community, you will be blocks away from restaurants and local shops, bus lines, several local parks and endless miles of some of the best bike paths. Within miles of the Lake Monona shoreline you can rent a canoe or launch your boat or kayak from a public site nearby. This house is conveniently located near the Beltline, the Atwood Avenue corridor, and Madisons near east side making any commute easy. Call today to make this a place you can call home: (608) 241-4449.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4805567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Frost Woods Rd have any available units?
206 Frost Woods Rd has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Frost Woods Rd have?
Some of 206 Frost Woods Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Frost Woods Rd currently offering any rent specials?
206 Frost Woods Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Frost Woods Rd pet-friendly?
No, 206 Frost Woods Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monona.
Does 206 Frost Woods Rd offer parking?
Yes, 206 Frost Woods Rd does offer parking.
Does 206 Frost Woods Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Frost Woods Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Frost Woods Rd have a pool?
No, 206 Frost Woods Rd does not have a pool.
Does 206 Frost Woods Rd have accessible units?
No, 206 Frost Woods Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Frost Woods Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Frost Woods Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Frost Woods Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Frost Woods Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 206 Frost Woods Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIRockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WI
Sun Prairie, WIVerona, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WI
Roscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WILoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity