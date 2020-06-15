Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

206 Frost Woods Rd Available 07/01/20 Sunny 4 Bedroom, 2 bath House in Monona - Don't miss your chance to live in this charming ranch with spacious yard and 1 car garage. It's 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished basement, breezeway and sun room will give you 1,800 sq ft of generous living and storage space, a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's surprising interior. The remodeled kitchen has lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar to meet all your families needs. The newly finished basement has a large rec room where you can entertain family, or spread out all your crafts. If you can't wait to take the fun outside, you can spend time under the shade of gorgeous trees in the large back yard, or relax with a book in the sun room. The extra large garage has plenty of room to store bikes or outdoor equipment if you want to get out and explore the city.



Situated in the Sylvan Estates community, you will be blocks away from restaurants and local shops, bus lines, several local parks and endless miles of some of the best bike paths. Within miles of the Lake Monona shoreline you can rent a canoe or launch your boat or kayak from a public site nearby. This house is conveniently located near the Beltline, the Atwood Avenue corridor, and Madisons near east side making any commute easy. Call today to make this a place you can call home: (608) 241-4449.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4805567)