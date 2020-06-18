Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

312 Lisbon Ave Available 08/07/20 Spacious 2-Bed House With Garage And Basement In Menasha Just Off Tayco St. - Address: 312 Lisbon Ave, Menasha, WI 54952

Rent: $1,000.00

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Utilities Paid for by Tenant: All Utilities Are Tenant's Responsibility

Utilities Paid by Owner: None

Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven/Stove

Parking: Off-Street/Garage

Laundry: Hook-Ups In Basement

Furnished: No

Housing Type: Single-Family House

Garage: Detached 2-Car

Lawn Care/Snow Removal: Tenant's Responsibility

Smoking: Not Allowed

Pets: $50 Per Pet as a Monthly Pet Fee, plus a Flat $150 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit. Animals must be over a year of age. There is a two pet limit. Pets must be spayed/neutered.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM

2. Click "Search Places for Rent"

3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen

4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"

5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"



** There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be inhabiting the rental unit. **



(RLNE5858321)