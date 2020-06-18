Amenities
312 Lisbon Ave Available 08/07/20 Spacious 2-Bed House With Garage And Basement In Menasha Just Off Tayco St. - Address: 312 Lisbon Ave, Menasha, WI 54952
Rent: $1,000.00
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: All Utilities Are Tenant's Responsibility
Utilities Paid by Owner: None
Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven/Stove
Parking: Off-Street/Garage
Laundry: Hook-Ups In Basement
Furnished: No
Housing Type: Single-Family House
Garage: Detached 2-Car
Lawn Care/Snow Removal: Tenant's Responsibility
Smoking: Not Allowed
Pets: $50 Per Pet as a Monthly Pet Fee, plus a Flat $150 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit. Animals must be over a year of age. There is a two pet limit. Pets must be spayed/neutered.
HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
** There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be inhabiting the rental unit. **
(RLNE5858321)