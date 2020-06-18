All apartments in Menasha
312 Lisbon Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

312 Lisbon Ave

312 Lisbon Avenue · (920) 379-7555
Location

312 Lisbon Avenue, Menasha, WI 54952

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Lisbon Ave · Avail. Aug 7

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1307 sqft

Amenities

312 Lisbon Ave Available 08/07/20 Spacious 2-Bed House With Garage And Basement In Menasha Just Off Tayco St. - Address: 312 Lisbon Ave, Menasha, WI 54952
Rent: $1,000.00
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: All Utilities Are Tenant's Responsibility
Utilities Paid by Owner: None
Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven/Stove
Parking: Off-Street/Garage
Laundry: Hook-Ups In Basement
Furnished: No
Housing Type: Single-Family House
Garage: Detached 2-Car
Lawn Care/Snow Removal: Tenant's Responsibility
Smoking: Not Allowed
Pets: $50 Per Pet as a Monthly Pet Fee, plus a Flat $150 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit. Animals must be over a year of age. There is a two pet limit. Pets must be spayed/neutered.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM 
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"

** There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be inhabiting the rental unit. **

(RLNE5858321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Lisbon Ave have any available units?
312 Lisbon Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Lisbon Ave have?
Some of 312 Lisbon Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Lisbon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
312 Lisbon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Lisbon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Lisbon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 312 Lisbon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 312 Lisbon Ave does offer parking.
Does 312 Lisbon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Lisbon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Lisbon Ave have a pool?
No, 312 Lisbon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 312 Lisbon Ave have accessible units?
No, 312 Lisbon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Lisbon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Lisbon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Lisbon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Lisbon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
