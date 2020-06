Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Victorian duplex includes heat hot water & more! - Property Id: 160184



This Victorian duplex has loads of charm and character as well as modern amenities like dishwasher and newer appliances the property is located close to Lake Michigan Manitowoc River, bike trails, pubs and restaurants, civic centers and much more All you pay is electric and your suite rent!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160184

Property Id 160184



(RLNE5664277)