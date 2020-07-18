6749 Jacobs Way, 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

2nd floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath, carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, balcony, all appliances, and 1-car attached garage. Walk to Elver Park for tennis, soccer, hiking, skaing, disc-golf, and more. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Pets accepted!



To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week by appointment! To see photos of all current Ripple Management listings in one place, please go to www.RippleRents.com.



4-Unit - West. 1-car attached garage. Pets accepted.