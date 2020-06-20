All apartments in Madison
Location

645 East Dayton Street, Madison, WI 53703
Tenney-Lapham

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1st Floor Unit, on Dayton Street in a historic home and district.

Spacious layout with open concept kitchen into living room.

Living room with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and bathroom with tub.

New oven/range and newer dishwasher

Same floor laundry room (no coin charge) and side patio.

Minutes from campus.

2 Blocks from James Madison Park, lake Mendota and Breese Stevens Field, Festival Food, High Noon Salon, Sylvee, Cargo Coffee

1 Block from E. Johnson to favorites such as: Sals Pizza, Matcha Tea, Johnson Public House4 Blocks from the Capitol (farmers market, art fair on the square, taste of madison, etc)

Minutes from Willy Street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 East Dayton Street have any available units?
645 East Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 East Dayton Street have?
Some of 645 East Dayton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 East Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
645 East Dayton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 East Dayton Street pet-friendly?
No, 645 East Dayton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 645 East Dayton Street offer parking?
No, 645 East Dayton Street does not offer parking.
Does 645 East Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 East Dayton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 East Dayton Street have a pool?
No, 645 East Dayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 645 East Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 645 East Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 East Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 East Dayton Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

