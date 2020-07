Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor unit is located in an unbeatable location! Near the stunning lakes, fabulous restaurants, the Capitol, and quick access to the belt-line. Available August 2020.



Cozy space for young professionals!

Hardwood floors. Standard appliances. Secured entry.



One off-street parking stall included.

Heat and water are included in monthly rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities.

No cats allowed. Small dogs considered.

Yard care and snow removal provided by management.

No-smoking property.