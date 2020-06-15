4900 Turner Ave

Amenities
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.00 off August rent!
Charming ranch style single family home available for rent! July move in just in time for the summertime!
This property boasts 3 moderately sized bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, spacious living room, and fantastic kitchen. Half finished basement with built-in bar, perfect for social events, living space and office area. Plenty of additional storage in unfinished portion. Backyard perfect for barbecues and social get-togethers.
Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher Included
Hard Wood Floors
Fireplace
Detached Garage
Piano and Bar included in Home
Dogs very welcome for an additional $50 for monthly rent. Residents responsible for snow removal, lawn care and all utilities.
Showings are available Monday-Friday. Call us today!
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home is a convenient five minute walk from LaFollette highschool and a brief bike ride to Edna Taylor Conservation Park & Lake Monona, with easy access to the belt-line.