Home
/
Madison, WI
/
4900 Turner Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4900 Turner Ave

4900 Turner Avenue · (608) 286-3825
Location

4900 Turner Avenue, Madison, WI 53716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.00 off August rent!

Charming ranch style single family home available for rent! July move in just in time for the summertime!

This property boasts 3 moderately sized bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, spacious living room, and fantastic kitchen. Half finished basement with built-in bar, perfect for social events, living space and office area. Plenty of additional storage in unfinished portion. Backyard perfect for barbecues and social get-togethers.

Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher Included
Hard Wood Floors
Fireplace
Detached Garage
Piano and Bar included in Home

Dogs very welcome for an additional $50 for monthly rent. Residents responsible for snow removal, lawn care and all utilities.

Showings are available Monday-Friday. Call us today!
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home is a convenient five minute walk from LaFollette highschool and a brief bike ride to Edna Taylor Conservation Park & Lake Monona, with easy access to the belt-line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Turner Ave have any available units?
4900 Turner Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Turner Ave have?
Some of 4900 Turner Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Turner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Turner Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Turner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Turner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Turner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Turner Ave does offer parking.
Does 4900 Turner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4900 Turner Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Turner Ave have a pool?
No, 4900 Turner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Turner Ave have accessible units?
No, 4900 Turner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Turner Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Turner Ave has units with dishwashers.
