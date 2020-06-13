4814 Odana Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath house overlooking golf course. Living room bay window, built-in dining room cabinet, large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplacde, huge unfinished basement with fireplace and tons of storage. Two-car garage and great fenced back yard. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for snow/mow/raking. PETS OK!



To see more listings or learn about Ripple, go to ripplerents.com. No showings at this time, call us at 608-238-2044 to get on showing list. We show 7 days a week by appointment. KR



KR

Ranch House - West. 2-car attached garage. Pets accepted.