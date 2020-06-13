All apartments in Madison
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4814 Odana Road

4814 Odana Road · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4814 Odana Road, Madison, WI 53711
Midvale Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath house overlooking golf course. Living room bay window, built-in dining room cabinet, large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplacde, huge unfinished basement with fireplace and tons of storage. Two-car garage and great fenced back yard. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for snow/mow/raking. PETS OK!

To see more listings or learn about Ripple, go to ripplerents.com. No showings at this time, call us at 608-238-2044 to get on showing list. We show 7 days a week by appointment. KR

KR
Ranch House - West. 2-car attached garage. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Odana Road have any available units?
4814 Odana Road has a unit available for $2,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 4814 Odana Road have?
Some of 4814 Odana Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4814 Odana Road currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Odana Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Odana Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4814 Odana Road is pet friendly.
Does 4814 Odana Road offer parking?
Yes, 4814 Odana Road does offer parking.
Does 4814 Odana Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Odana Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Odana Road have a pool?
No, 4814 Odana Road does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Odana Road have accessible units?
Yes, 4814 Odana Road has accessible units.
Does 4814 Odana Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4814 Odana Road has units with dishwashers.
