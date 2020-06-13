32 Heritage Circle, 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline. Floors are carpet, wood laminate and tile. Stove, fridge, dishwasher, and disposal are included. Storage and coin-operated laundry in large, bright basement. Tenant pays electric only. Park in off-street, surface lot. Pets accepted!



To schedule a walk-through call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to ripplerents.com.



Multi-Unit - Near West. Off-street parking. Authorized pets accepted. All apartments in the building have a shared patio or balcony.