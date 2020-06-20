2922 Ashford Lane, 7

Amenities
Air conditioned 2nd floor unit with balcony off main bedroom. Carpet, wood laminate and vinyl flooring. Coin-operated laundry and storage unit in basement. Tenant pays electric only! Comes with two parking spaces.
For more information or to schedule a walk-through, go to www.ripplerents.com or call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment!
8-Unit - South. Electric hot water heat very economical. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Assigned, off-street parking. Pets accepted.