2922 Ashford Lane, 7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Air conditioned 2nd floor unit with balcony off main bedroom. Carpet, wood laminate and vinyl flooring. Coin-operated laundry and storage unit in basement. Tenant pays electric only! Comes with two parking spaces.



For more information or to schedule a walk-through, go to www.ripplerents.com or call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment!



KR

8-Unit - South. Electric hot water heat very economical. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Assigned, off-street parking. Pets accepted.