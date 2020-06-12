All apartments in Madison
2521 East Johnson Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2521 East Johnson Street

2521 East Johnson Street · (608) 843-4017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI 53704
Emerson East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office. This apartment is close to some great bars, restaurants, coffee shops, Atwood Ave. and the near east Isthmus area. Great place to live with great neighbors, parks and community events.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2521-e-johnson-st-madison-wi-53704-usa-unit-2/2182687e-c05c-45d2-be8b-c8c5e5b8dc0d

(RLNE5695281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 East Johnson Street have any available units?
2521 East Johnson Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 East Johnson Street have?
Some of 2521 East Johnson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 East Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 East Johnson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 East Johnson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 East Johnson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2521 East Johnson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 East Johnson Street does offer parking.
Does 2521 East Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 East Johnson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 East Johnson Street have a pool?
No, 2521 East Johnson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 East Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 East Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 East Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 East Johnson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
