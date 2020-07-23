148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Room in a Second floor apartment with hardwood floors. A front porch compliments this great apartment.

Room available for rent with shared common living, bath, kitchen and large front porch.



NOT FURNISHED



148 E Gorham St #2F, Madison WI



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: Private Bedroom

Bathrooms: 1 Bath-Shared

Lease duration: Lease end 8/14/2021

Deposit: One months rent

Property Type: Apartment building

Laundry: Coin opp laundry onsite

Utilities: Heat, Water & Electricity included in the rent

Parking: Off Street Parking available in adjacent lot for $110.00 per month.

NO PETS

NO SMOKING



Description:

Great Location on E Gorham street close to campus, James Madison park and Capitol.