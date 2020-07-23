148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2

Amenities
Room in a Second floor apartment with hardwood floors. A front porch compliments this great apartment.
Room available for rent with shared common living, bath, kitchen and large front porch.
NOT FURNISHED
148 E Gorham St #2F, Madison WI
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: Private Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath-Shared
Lease duration: Lease end 8/14/2021
Deposit: One months rent
Property Type: Apartment building
Laundry: Coin opp laundry onsite
Utilities: Heat, Water & Electricity included in the rent
Parking: Off Street Parking available in adjacent lot for $110.00 per month.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
Description:
Great Location on E Gorham street close to campus, James Madison park and Capitol.