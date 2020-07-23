All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2

148 East Gorham Street · (608) 285-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Downtown Madison
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

148 East Gorham Street, Madison, WI 53703
Downtown Madison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Room in a Second floor apartment with hardwood floors. A front porch compliments this great apartment.
Room available for rent with shared common living, bath, kitchen and large front porch.

NOT FURNISHED

148 E Gorham St #2F, Madison WI

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: Private Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath-Shared
Lease duration: Lease end 8/14/2021
Deposit: One months rent
Property Type: Apartment building
Laundry: Coin opp laundry onsite
Utilities: Heat, Water & Electricity included in the rent
Parking: Off Street Parking available in adjacent lot for $110.00 per month.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING

Description:
Great Location on E Gorham street close to campus, James Madison park and Capitol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 have any available units?
148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 have?
Some of 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 currently offering any rent specials?
148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 pet-friendly?
No, 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 offer parking?
Yes, 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 offers parking.
Does 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 have a pool?
No, 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 does not have a pool.
Does 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 have accessible units?
No, 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 148 E Gorham St 2F- Room 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct
Madison, WI 53705
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl
Madison, WI 53711
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St
Madison, WI 53703
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
University Row
725 University Row
Madison, WI 53705
City Gables
335 W Doty St
Madison, WI 53703
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court
Madison, WI 53713
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln
Madison, WI 53714

Similar Pages

Madison 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMadison 2 Bedroom Apartments
Madison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly Apartments
Madison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WI
Waunakee, WIVerona, WIDelavan, WIDeForest, WI
Beloit, WIEdgerton, WIJanesville, WIReedsburg, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Madison
Marquette

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity