Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on Second floor of a 2 flat/duplex.
Available August 15, 2020.
140 E Gorham St #2, Madison
$1615 per month
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease duration: 1 year
Deposit: One month
Laundry: Coin opp on site
Property Type: Two Flat/Duplex
Utilities: Heat, Electricity, Water & Gas are included.
Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee
Off street parking available in lot for extra month fee.
NO SMOKING
Description:
Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Laundry located on site.