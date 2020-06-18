Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on Second floor of a 2 flat/duplex.

Available August 15, 2020.



140 E Gorham St #2, Madison



$1615 per month



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease duration: 1 year

Deposit: One month

Laundry: Coin opp on site

Property Type: Two Flat/Duplex

Utilities: Heat, Electricity, Water & Gas are included.

Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee

Off street parking available in lot for extra month fee.

NO SMOKING



Description:

Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Laundry located on site.