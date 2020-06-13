1309 McKenna Blvd

Amenities

Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace

Large Townhome for Rent

McKenna Blvd (West Side)



Location

- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)

- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses

- Near major bus line

- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood

- Schools: Falk Elementary School, Toki Middle School, Memorial High School



Technical specifications

- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely

- 3 bathrooms

- One-car garage + parking

- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom

- Mini blinds

- Fenced yard

- Large living room

- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space

- Approximately 1400 square feet

- Flooring: hardwood / granite tile / carpet

-Well insulated, 2x6 wall construction and new energy efficient windows

- For your convenience, lawn care and snow removal is provided.



Condition

- Clean and well-maintained property

- Recently painted

- Well-insulated

- Energy efficient light fixtures



Amenities

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal

- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer

- Window Air

- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)



Thanks for looking and have a great day!



Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric) Available: Soon

Contact Information: 608 620 3122 Website: www.sharmahomesllc.com



