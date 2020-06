Amenities

1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which has been nicely updated. Large living room and recently updated kitchen (including stainless steel appliances). Private, screened-in porch in the back that overlooks a partially fenced backyard. Free laundry in the basement. Street parking only. No Smoking.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2099949)