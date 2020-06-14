/
1 bedroom apartments
45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
710 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
3 Units Available
Village Garden
10701 West Grange Avenue, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village Garden in Hales Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hales Corners
75 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
759 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
4 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Hales Corners
4 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
9 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
6 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
760 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
President Heights
15 Units Available
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$788
635 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
18 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$971
912 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
13 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$881
750 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
13 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Results within 10 miles of Hales Corners
Bay View
22 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Walker's Point
5 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,559
908 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
14 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
