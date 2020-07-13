All apartments in Hales Corners
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Plum Tree Apartments

10459 W College Ave · (414) 206-5937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plum Tree Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the city of Milwaukee. Plum Tree luxury apartment community is nestled in the heart of Hales Corners with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom apartments. A unique experience blending the harmony of nature with the highest quality of amenities including, but not limited to, fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, private balcony or patio, vaulted ceilings, private garage, and pet friendly accommodations. Experience the benefits of friendly and professional on site management team, 24-hour emergency maintenance, resident referral incentive program, flexible lease terms, furnished corporate suites, fax and copy service available, parcel acceptance, and great neighbors! Settle for nothing less than the best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage: included in lease; Surface lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Plum Tree Apartments have any available units?
Plum Tree Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Plum Tree Apartments have?
Some of Plum Tree Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plum Tree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Plum Tree Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plum Tree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Plum Tree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Plum Tree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Plum Tree Apartments offers parking.
Does Plum Tree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plum Tree Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plum Tree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Plum Tree Apartments has a pool.
Does Plum Tree Apartments have accessible units?
No, Plum Tree Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Plum Tree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plum Tree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Plum Tree Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plum Tree Apartments has units with air conditioning.

