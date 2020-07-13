Plum Tree Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the city of Milwaukee. Plum Tree luxury apartment community is nestled in the heart of Hales Corners with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom apartments. A unique experience blending the harmony of nature with the highest quality of amenities including, but not limited to, fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, private balcony or patio, vaulted ceilings, private garage, and pet friendly accommodations. Experience the benefits of friendly and professional on site management team, 24-hour emergency maintenance, resident referral incentive program, flexible lease terms, furnished corporate suites, fax and copy service available, parcel acceptance, and great neighbors! Settle for nothing less than the best.