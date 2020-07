Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

715 Chicago Street Available 09/01/20 715 Chicago Street - This 2-Story fully renovated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with first floor laundry hook ups. Located conveniently on the bus line. Pet friendly, cats and dogs allowed. Two pets max.



Minimum Rental Qualifications

-Gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

-No evictions within the prior ten (10) years. If rental history contains evictions or judgments for money from prior landlords, they must be either satisfied or in an approved payment arrangement. Verification of this will be required.

-No prior felony drug convictions

-No sex offender convictions



*Please note These are only the minimum rental qualifications to meet our pre-screening requirements. All persons over the age of 18 who will reside on the property will be required to complete a rental application. A full Credit and Background check will be required for all adult household members.



$25.00 Non-Refundable Credit Check Fee required per applicant. Credit/Debit Only. Go to go to https://rulepropertymanagement.com/ to apply.



