Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI with move-in specials

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
30 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
12 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
8 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,494
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
3 Units Available
Harbor View
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Last updated April 13 at 03:20pm
13 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Results within 10 miles of Glendale
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
30 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
City Guide for Glendale, WI

Glendale, WI, hasn't been around for long. In fact, the city was only incorporated in 1950 from a northern part of Milwaukee, and since then has developed its own unique flavor following rapid growth in the wake of the end of WWII.

The position of Glendale so close to Milwaukee makes it a haven for all sorts of people. Whether you're a young professional looking for slightly cheaper rent who's going to commute to the big city or a family moving to the quieter suburbs, it's an ideal location with plenty to offer. Only a mile or so to the east you've got Whitefish Bay on Lake Michigan and all the watery fun that comes with it, while in every other direction there are other suburban cities with more opportunities for work and play. The population is only just under 13,000, but that doesn't stop Glendale having a great deal of character, with a wide range of housing available for all. With such a variety of housing options and so much to do, there's something for everyone in Glendale. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Glendale, WI

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glendale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Glendale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

