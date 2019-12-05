All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5485 N Port Washington Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, WI
/
5485 N Port Washington Rd
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:35 AM

5485 N Port Washington Rd

5485 North Port Washington Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5485 North Port Washington Avenue, Glendale, WI 53217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
Perfect setting in the South Kettle Moraine forest area. The house set on 2 well wooded acres in a quiet area, sleeps up to 15 in the 3 bedrooms + loft. Theres a large patio with a fire pit, huge living room, over sized rec-room for stampers and quilters and ample parking. Were near the Whitewater and Lauderdale lakes chain with Lake Delavan and Lake Geneva nearby. The Kettle Moraine forest offers an abundance of beauty and recreation.
- Dining area with seating for 12 +
- Full Kitchen - stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee makers, etc
- Satellite TV
- Computer w/Internet Access
- Laundry room
- Central air
- Large enclosed Patio w/fire pit
- Linens and towels included
ACTIVITIES/PLACES:
Kettle Moraine Forest - many, many bike and walking trails.
Back yard Bike and Ski Shop: rent bikes, gourmet sandwiches
Grand Geneva - Water Park
dining, golf, tennis, etc.
Old World WI - tour of homesteads from multiple ethnicities, blacksmith shop, etc.
Fuzzy Pig - Restaurant, antique shop, ice cream & soda shop (a unique place in the country)
Equestrian House - horse show (Hwy 50, Delavan)
Lakes:
- closest is Whitewater Lake - has beaches and other recreation
- Lauderdale Lakes chain - also nearby
- Delavan Lake, Lake Geneva, and many others
Other golf & stuff:
- Lake Lawn Lodge, Hawks view, Delmar (lowest price), Evergreen
- Bowling - Delavan & Whitewater lanes
Shopping:
- Lake Geneva - many small shops, unique old fashioned downtown atmosphere
- Groceries, etc. in Whitewater or Elkhorn (N. side)
- antique shops, restaurants, etc. - downtown Whitewater (also a nice downtown)
- Coyote Bar & Grill - voted best burgers in Walworth county (and they are!)
- theatres
Yerkes Observatory - Saturday tours
East Troy Electric Railroad museum - dinner, history and the ride
Rentals - 2 day minimum + maint. fee + tax
Call after 3:00 or email us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5485 N Port Washington Rd have any available units?
5485 N Port Washington Rd has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5485 N Port Washington Rd have?
Some of 5485 N Port Washington Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 N Port Washington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5485 N Port Washington Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5485 N Port Washington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5485 N Port Washington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5485 N Port Washington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5485 N Port Washington Rd does offer parking.
Does 5485 N Port Washington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5485 N Port Washington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5485 N Port Washington Rd have a pool?
No, 5485 N Port Washington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5485 N Port Washington Rd have accessible units?
No, 5485 N Port Washington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5485 N Port Washington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5485 N Port Washington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5485 N Port Washington Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5485 N Port Washington Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5485 N Port Washington Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road
Glendale, WI 53209
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl
Glendale, WI 53209

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Apartments with BalconyGlendale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glendale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI
Greendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIHartford, WIGrayslake, ILHartland, WIAntioch, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity