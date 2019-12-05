5485 N Port Washington Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court

Perfect setting in the South Kettle Moraine forest area. The house set on 2 well wooded acres in a quiet area, sleeps up to 15 in the 3 bedrooms + loft. Theres a large patio with a fire pit, huge living room, over sized rec-room for stampers and quilters and ample parking. Were near the Whitewater and Lauderdale lakes chain with Lake Delavan and Lake Geneva nearby. The Kettle Moraine forest offers an abundance of beauty and recreation.

- Dining area with seating for 12 +

- Full Kitchen - stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee makers, etc

- Satellite TV

- Computer w/Internet Access

- Laundry room

- Central air

- Large enclosed Patio w/fire pit

- Linens and towels included

ACTIVITIES/PLACES:

Kettle Moraine Forest - many, many bike and walking trails.

Back yard Bike and Ski Shop: rent bikes, gourmet sandwiches

Grand Geneva - Water Park

dining, golf, tennis, etc.

Old World WI - tour of homesteads from multiple ethnicities, blacksmith shop, etc.

Fuzzy Pig - Restaurant, antique shop, ice cream & soda shop (a unique place in the country)

Equestrian House - horse show (Hwy 50, Delavan)

Lakes:

- closest is Whitewater Lake - has beaches and other recreation

- Lauderdale Lakes chain - also nearby

- Delavan Lake, Lake Geneva, and many others

Other golf & stuff:

- Lake Lawn Lodge, Hawks view, Delmar (lowest price), Evergreen

- Bowling - Delavan & Whitewater lanes

Shopping:

- Lake Geneva - many small shops, unique old fashioned downtown atmosphere

- Groceries, etc. in Whitewater or Elkhorn (N. side)

- antique shops, restaurants, etc. - downtown Whitewater (also a nice downtown)

- Coyote Bar & Grill - voted best burgers in Walworth county (and they are!)

- theatres

Yerkes Observatory - Saturday tours

East Troy Electric Railroad museum - dinner, history and the ride

Rentals - 2 day minimum + maint. fee + tax

Call after 3:00 or email us.