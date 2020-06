Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This spectacular 4 bdrm/2 bath home offers tons of space & natural light throughout. Brand new hickory flooring throughout living room & kitchen, mud/laundry room. 2 bdrm plus bath on 1st floor and additional 2 bdrm plus bath on 2nd floor. Master bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet! The amenities don't stop there...large back patio, fenced in back yard & 3 CAR DETACHED GARAGE plus additional upstairs storage. Approx 1/2 mile from Illinois border & walking distance to elementary school. You have to see it to believe it, call today!

