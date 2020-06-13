Apartment List
/
WI
/
franklin
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

89 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin, WI

Finding an apartment in Franklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
75 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Apartments The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1642 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$986
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
President Heights
15 Units Available
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$788
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$971
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$881
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
950 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.

1 of 21

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Historic Third Ward
27 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lower East Side
10 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,365
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Brewer's Hill
9 Units Available
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walker's Point
1 Unit Available
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - ***Current Rent Specials*** $100.00 CREDIT if an application is received within 24hrs of viewing 1/2 OFF on a 13 Month Lease A cozy studio apartment located in Walker's Point.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Franklin, WI

Finding an apartment in Franklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Accessible ApartmentsFranklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with PoolFranklin Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franklin Cheap PlacesFranklin Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Furnished ApartmentsFranklin Luxury PlacesFranklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WI
Buffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILNorthbrook, ILShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILMenomonee Falls, WI
Oak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeWilliam Rainey Harper College
Alverno College