3 bedroom apartments
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, WI
7538 S 75th St
7538 South 75th Street, Franklin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Beautiful Franklin Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the heart of Franklin. The living room is open and airy, leading into the eat in kitchen which over looks a huge backyard for all your summer entertaining and winter snow fun.
5600 W Harvard Dr
5600 West Harvard Drive, Franklin, WI
5600 W Harvard Drive - Property Id: 305324 Like new house in perfect conditions, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, fully finished basement, sunroom, vaulted ceiling with crystal chandeliers throughout, luxurious linoleum, carpet and
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
3998 W Kimberly Ave
3998 West Kimberly Avenue, Greenfield, WI
3998 W Kimberly Ave, Greenfield, WI - Property Id: 305278 Newer house with private backyard, hardwood floor and crystal chandeliers throughout, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, finished basement, cathedral ceiling, private bath for
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.
3955 S Town Road
3955 South Town Road, New Berlin, WI
Rare Find! 3-Bedroom Plus Den, 2-Bath Single Family Home! - Hard to find 3-bedroom plus den, 2-bath single family home on a quiet dead-end street in New Berlin.
Morgan Heights
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower
9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
941 sqft
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297 **Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
West View
3214 S 97th St
3214 South 97th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1230 sqft
Located just south of Oklahoma Ave, this fantastic clean 3 bedroom 2 bath features a large backyard with plenty of room to roam.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,515
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1280 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,135
1713 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,365
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Lower East Side
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1473 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Haymarket
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$938
1295 sqft
Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district.
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avenues West
Historic Lofts on Kilbourn
2200 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1087 sqft
The Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is located in downtown Milwaukee only 2 blocks from Marquette University. The renovated historic building features 99 stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments -- all in an urban chic design setting.
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,870
2351 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
