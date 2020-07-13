/
pet friendly apartments
84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fitchburg, WI
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1208 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
830 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Swan Creek
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$975
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location.
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1144 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.
The Lafayette
5123 Central Park Place, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury apartment community in the greater Madison area, you’ll fall in love with The Lafayette Apartment Homes in Fitchburg, WI.
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, 6
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in a wooded setting, carpet, vinyl floor in kitchen and bath. Walk-in closet, air conditioning, laundry in unit. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044.
Allied
4510 Thurston Lane, 3
4510 Thurston Lane, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$879
875 sqft
1st floor, spacious unit with carpet and wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet, air conditioning, patio, and full kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in basement, off-street parking in lot. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.
2207 South Fish Hatchery Road
2207 South Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2245 sqft
Cabin feel only minutes from the Capitol Square! 4+ bedrooms/1.5 baths, two fireplaces, central air, 3.5 wooded acres, 15 minutes from the Capitol Square.
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
800 sqft
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal.
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Fitchburg
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Orchard Ridge
Whitcomb Corner Apartments
4930 Whitcomb Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
997 sqft
Whitcomb Corner Apartments are ideally located and close to everything you could want on the west side of Madison. These large, affordable apartments have tons of closet and storage space and open living spaces.
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
80 Hollywood Drive
80 Hollywood Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1120 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1120sqft of living space. Brand new appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups. 2 off street parking spaces. Community offers playground, basketball court and community center.
4203 Wanetah Trail
4203 Wanetah Trail, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,930
2600 sqft
UNFURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL: NOW - 7/23/2020! Tons of space, incredible location! Large, family home in the highly sought-after Nakoma neighborhood.
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.
2910 Ashford Lane, 5
2910 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
2nd floor unit on wooded circle with quick Beltline access. Carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring, air conditioning. Patio off bedroom. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Pets OK.
2906 Ashford Lane, 101
2906 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor unit carpeted with wood laminate/tile/vinyl in kitchen and bath. Walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric only.
2822 Ashford Lane, 22
2822 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
2nd floor, carpeted, 2-bedroom unit with walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Wood laminate/vinyl/tile floors in bath, dining, and kitchen, which includes fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement.
Orchard Ridge
1801 Reetz Rd
1801 Reetz Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice Duplex, 2 Bedroom, Bath, Central Air, Fenced yard Duplex for Rent - Reetz Rd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near
