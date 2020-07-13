/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM
80 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Middleton, WI
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Baskerville
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
13 Units Available
Amherst
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 8 at 08:00am
3 Units Available
Downtown Middleton
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
17 Units Available
Brownpoint Reserve
8850 Blackhawk Road, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1660 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownpoint Reserve has been thoughtfully designed (and wired) with smart layouts and top of the line finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Middleton
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Results within 5 miles of Middleton
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
8 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1541 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
19 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$973
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
830 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
Whitcomb Corner Apartments
4930 Whitcomb Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
997 sqft
Whitcomb Corner Apartments are ideally located and close to everything you could want on the west side of Madison. These large, affordable apartments have tons of closet and storage space and open living spaces.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
1 Unit Available
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 3 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:56am
5 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 Donofrio Dr. 7
523 D'onofrio Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$990
778 sqft
West Towne Condo Loft - Property Id: 12230 This clean, well-kept, 778 sq. ft, loft-style unit is located conveniently close to West Towne Mall (across the street from REI) and the belt line.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4203 Wanetah Trail
4203 Wanetah Trail, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,930
2600 sqft
UNFURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL: NOW - 7/23/2020! Tons of space, incredible location! Large, family home in the highly sought-after Nakoma neighborhood.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6749 Jacobs Way, 4
6749 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1000 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath, carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, balcony, all appliances, and 1-car attached garage. Walk to Elver Park for tennis, soccer, hiking, skaing, disc-golf, and more.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, 6
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in a wooded setting, carpet, vinyl floor in kitchen and bath. Walk-in closet, air conditioning, laundry in unit. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Westmorland
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6740 Jacobs Way, 2
6740 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
975 sqft
1st floor carpeted unit with carpet, wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, deck, all appliances, and 1-car attached garage. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.
