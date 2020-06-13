Apartment List
/
WI
/
fitchburg
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fitchburg, WI

Finding an apartment in Fitchburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Lafayette
5123 Central Park Place, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1197 sqft
If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury apartment community in the greater Madison area, you’ll fall in love with The Lafayette Apartment Homes in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1144 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, 7
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
900 sqft
2nd floor, Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. In-unit washer and dryer, balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned. 2 parking spaces if needed. Carpeted with wood laminate floors in kitchen and tile/vinyl in bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$979
875 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Allied
1 Unit Available
4510 Thurston Lane, 3
4510 Thurston Lane, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
1st floor, spacious unit with carpet and wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet, air conditioning, patio, and full kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in basement, off-street parking in lot. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, 3
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in fourplex, quiet Fitchburg neighborhood bordered by a natural area and DesignMart. Laundry in unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted with wood laminate in dining and kitchen, and vinyl/tile in bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Fitchburg
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
19 Fairlane Court
19 Fairlane Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
Rent a home at Highland Manor, a family-friendly, well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Highland Manor, has a model year 2019, 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft. home available for $1,295.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2922 Ashford Lane, 7
2922 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
Air conditioned 2nd floor unit with balcony off main bedroom. Carpet, wood laminate and vinyl flooring. Coin-operated laundry and storage unit in basement. Tenant pays electric only! Comes with two parking spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2906 Ashford Lane, 101
2906 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor unit carpeted with wood laminate/tile/vinyl in kitchen and bath. Walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric only.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2606 Ardsley Circle, B
2606 Ardsley Circle, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$829
750 sqft
1st floor 1-bedroom, carpeted apartment with wood laminate in kitchen/dining and tile in bath. Covered patio off dining room. Air conditioning, fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric utility only.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2910 Ashford Lane, 5
2910 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
2nd floor unit on wooded circle with quick Beltline access. Carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring, air conditioning. Patio off bedroom. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Pets OK.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2822 Ashford Lane, 22
2822 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
2nd floor, carpeted, 2-bedroom unit with walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Wood laminate/vinyl/tile floors in bath, dining, and kitchen, which includes fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Orchard Ridge
1 Unit Available
1801 Reetz Rd
1801 Reetz Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice Duplex, 2 Bedroom, Bath, Central Air, Fenced yard Duplex for Rent - Reetz Rd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
1806 Rae Lane
1806 Rae Lane, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Home, 4 BR, 2 full bath, Central Air, Fenced Yard 4BR Single Family / Ranch Style / WheelChair Accessible Home Ranch Style Home for Rent Rae Ln (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3037 Churchill Drive
3037 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 Churchill Drive
3122 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fitchburg, WI

Finding an apartment in Fitchburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fitchburg 1 BedroomsFitchburg 2 BedroomsFitchburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFitchburg 3 BedroomsFitchburg Accessible ApartmentsFitchburg Apartments with Balcony
Fitchburg Apartments with GarageFitchburg Apartments with GymFitchburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFitchburg Apartments with ParkingFitchburg Apartments with Pool
Fitchburg Apartments with Washer-DryerFitchburg Cheap PlacesFitchburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsFitchburg Pet Friendly PlacesFitchburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIRockford, ILMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WIRoscoe, IL
Janesville, WIBeloit, WILoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges