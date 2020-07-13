Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Wollochet, WA with parking

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities Approximately 1,200 square feet. Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
322 39th Avenue Ct. NW
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath Point Fosdick Duplex - 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Townhome style Duplex. Bright Kitchen included are stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry room located off the kitchen, with washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Wollochet
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Contact for Availability
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Wollochet
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
60 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 03:13pm
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:17am
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale-Hunt
7416 Beaver Creek Lane
7416 Beaver Creek Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
7416 Beaver Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home within easy walking distance to the Harbor - This approximately 2300 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artondale
3409 75th Ave NW
3409 75th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1540 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gig Harbor on 1/2 Acre Lot! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS* Don't miss out on this Artondale rambler on a large 1/2 acre lot. This home boasts 1,540 sqft and features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8415 88th Street Ct. NW
8415 88th Street Court Northwest, Rosedale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1211 sqft
Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - **Application Pending ** This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
4961 Main ST Unit 702
4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1805 sqft
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! - Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
West End
5010 North 47th Street
5010 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net. Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artondale
6724 76th St. Ct NW
6724 76th Street Court Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1812 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom In Woodmere Community - This tri-level 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath with rec room is a must see! The 1,812 sq ft home has so many features, sky lights, cathedral ceilings, wood stove in the living room and the kitchen has been recently

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North End
1009 N Washington St
1009 North Washington Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1225 sqft
1009 N Washington St Available 08/05/20 Cute As a Button Craftsman in North Tacoma. - This classic Tacoma craftsman features hardwood floors, good size kitchen and large deck that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Gig Harbor North
11477 Kinglet Lane
11477 Kinglet Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2065 sqft
Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's. Downstairs has living room, dining room, half bath and an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Office space located off the living room.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
3609 N Cheyenne St.
3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
752 sqft
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now 3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
University Place
7814-65th St Ct W
7814 65th Street Court West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in University Place - Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood across from Charles Wright Academy in University Place. This home is currently being worked on. New carpets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wollochet, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wollochet apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

