Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Private Log Home in Suquamish Surrounded by Trees - Custom built 3 bedroom 2 bathroom log home, very secluded and private. Meticulously cleaned. Large wrap around deck, wood stove for winter warmth. Office and bonus room downstairs. One car garage, wood shed and storage shed. On septic. Newer carpet on bottom floor. Pets welcome with approval and additional $700 additional security deposit. Available August 1st. Call Geri for an appointment.



(RLNE2424727)