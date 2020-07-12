Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

85 Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10016 186th Place E #106
10016 186th Place East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2152 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
12811 80th Ave Ct E
12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2277 sqft
12811 80th Ave Ct E Available 07/13/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
15522 87th Ave E
15522 87th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Gated Community Large Duplex - Gated neighborhood. End of the street. End of the Cul de Sac. Huge private, fenced in back yard. Tandem 2 car garage. Gas fireplace insert. Gas forced air cental heating. This place has all the amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8131 116th St E
8131 43rd Avenue Southwest, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1105 sqft
Two Bedroom, One Bath duplex in South Hill- One-Level Living on a Quiet Dead End Street - Wooded Seclusion awaits you at the end of this quaint duplex community. Newly painted and updated, beautiful new sculptured carpet in living and bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
13405 97th Avenue East #302
13405 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Puyallup. Water, sewer, garbage, clubhouse, workout area, outdoor pool and hot tub access included with rent. $1,300 per month with $1,300 Security Deposit.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10406 140th Street Court East
10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1479 sqft
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
13023 82nd Ave Ct E
13023 82nd Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2080 sqft
13023 82nd Ave Ct E Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Available August - Come view this beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the heart of Puyallup.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
12619 126th Avenue Court East
12619 126th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1543 sqft
Beautifully updated home in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Puyallup. The house offers 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home with updated flooring and updated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of South Hill
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
1 of 75

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2911 24th Ave Ct SE
2911 24th Avenue Court Southeast, Puyallup, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
2911 24th Ave Ct SE Available 08/05/20 Beautifully Updated Home on Large Lot In Puyallup - Split level home with many wonderful upgrades and plenty of space for your family! 2 Master suites, updated kitchen, Oak flooring, vaulted ceilings, updated

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11418-184th St Ct E
11418 184th Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
11418-184th St Ct E Available 08/07/20 Lipoma Firs Puyallup!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2. bath in Lipoma Firs neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of South Hill
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Hill, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

