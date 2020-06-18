All apartments in Port Angeles
624 S Evans Ave.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

624 Evans Ave, Port Angeles, WA 98363

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
For lease only. Beautiful former vacation rental 3 BR 2.5 BA split level house with partial view of the Strait. Entry level has master suite with propane fireplace, walk-in closet and second closet with mirror doors. Relaxing jetted tub and separate shower. Half bath in hall with skylight. Upper level has spacious living room with propane fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, cooktop, built-in oven & microwave, huge fridge. Adjacent office with plenty of cabinets. Access to deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 624 S Evans Ave have any available units?
624 S Evans Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 624 S Evans Ave have?
Some of 624 S Evans Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 S Evans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
624 S Evans Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 S Evans Ave pet-friendly?
No, 624 S Evans Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Angeles.
Does 624 S Evans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 624 S Evans Ave offers parking.
Does 624 S Evans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 S Evans Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 S Evans Ave have a pool?
No, 624 S Evans Ave does not have a pool.
Does 624 S Evans Ave have accessible units?
No, 624 S Evans Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 624 S Evans Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 S Evans Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 S Evans Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 S Evans Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

