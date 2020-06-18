624 S Evans Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

For lease only. Beautiful former vacation rental 3 BR 2.5 BA split level house with partial view of the Strait. Entry level has master suite with propane fireplace, walk-in closet and second closet with mirror doors. Relaxing jetted tub and separate shower. Half bath in hall with skylight. Upper level has spacious living room with propane fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, cooktop, built-in oven & microwave, huge fridge. Adjacent office with plenty of cabinets. Access to deck.