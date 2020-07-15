Apartment List
WA
oak harbor
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Oak Harbor, WA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301
1640 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
981 sqft
Application pending! (P638) Top Floor Condo with Private Deck! - Application pending! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.75 bath on 3rd floor features spacious living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1573 NE 4th Ave
1573 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
1573 NE 4th Ave Available 08/10/20 Comfortable Two Bedroom Home - Comfortable two bedroom one bath in town. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New furnace and new range. Nice fenced backyard with perfect entertaining patio. No Pets.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1700 SW Mulberry Place A301
1700 Southwest Mulberry Place, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
961 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Built in 2006 this home still looks brand new. Kitchen has updated matching stainless steel appliances, along with plenty of counter and cabinet space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1670 Mulberry B303
1670 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
961 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Summerwind - Third floor flat in Summerwind Condos. Electric fireplace with remote in living room. Master bedroom suite has walk-in closet and full bathroom. Beautiful balcony off Dining Room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1143 SW KALEETON LOOP #2
1143 Southwest Kaleeton Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
(P660) Great 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse! Pets Negotiable! - 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
30875 State Route 20 Unit J2
30875 Washington Highway 20, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(P468) 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage. Call today to schedule your viewing! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located in a great location central to everything! Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer are included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
653 SW 1st Ave
653 Southwest 1st Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2124 sqft
653 SW 1st Ave Available 08/19/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage - This lovely home is 2124 square feet and features two living rooms and a loft. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201
75 Northwest Columbia Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
994 sqft
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201 Available 08/27/20 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with detached garage! - This apartment has it all! It is located close to town and base just of Oak Harbor Rd.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
485 SW Bayshore B302
485 Southwest Bayshore Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1105 sqft
(P469) OAK HARBOR-Waterview Condo in Beautiful Oak Harbor Location!!!-NAS WHIDBEY - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath condo with deck, storage and water VIEW!! Refrigerator, Range/oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer. 485 SW Bayshore #B302, Oak Harbor, WA 98277.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1906 Swantown Ave
1906 Swantown Rd, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Sweet Swantown West Beach View Home - Incredible Views from this 2 bedroom single level home at the end of Swantown right off West Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4326 Hamilton Drive
4326 Hamilton Drive, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 Halsey Drive
1273 Halsey Dr, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1885 sqft
1273 Halsey Drive Available 09/07/20 Custom Admirals Cove Home! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pacific Northwest craftsman style home has exquisite fir & maple throughout w/ partial view of the Sound, Olympics & shipping lanes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Oak Harbor, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Harbor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

